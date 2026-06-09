Stop the Hate

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In a recent video Erika Kirk said something that stopped people mid scroll.

She was talking about hate. About the antisemitism that has been rising on the right and the left simultaneously. About the people celebrating her husband’s death online. About the broader culture of hatred that Charlie spent his career pushing back against.

She said it simply.

“Hate is hate. It’s evil. Charlie and I have always been very clear on our stance. Antisemitism is awful. What healing factor comes out of hating Jewish people? What healing factor comes out of hating Christians? What healing factor comes out of hate in general? Nothing. Nothing.”

Then she said something that landed differently than any political argument could.

“Charlie always would say very clearly that Jew hate was brain rot. We have been to Israel twice together. To be able to walk in the place where our Lord walked and see the Bible come to life in technicolor. How could you hate that place? How could you hate the Jewish people?”

There is no political calculation in those words. There is no donor strategy or messaging committee behind them. There is a widow standing in front of a camera eight months after losing her husband, asking a question that every person celebrating his death should sit with.

What healing factor comes from hate? Nothing.

Charlie said it. Erika is still saying it. This newsletter exists to make sure it keeps being said.

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