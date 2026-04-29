Tonight in Dallas, the Man Who Was There When Charlie Died Takes the Stage.

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Frank Turek was 25 feet away when the shot rang out at Utah Valley University on September 10th.

He ran toward Charlie’s security team and rode with them to the hospital. He looked at Charlie’s face in that SUV and later told tens of thousands of mourners at the memorial service that Charlie was looking past him. Not at him. Past him. Right into eternity. (Fox News)

Turek has said Charlie was like a son to him. He has spent the months since that day doing what Charlie would have wanted. Going to campuses. Making the argument. Refusing to be silent.

Tonight he takes that same spirit into Prestonwood Baptist Church in Dallas, one of the largest churches in America, as part of the Make Heaven Crowded Tour organized by TPUSA Faith and led by Erika Kirk.

Turek has described Christianity not as someone’s philosophy but as something you can investigate, something you can test, built on whether God exists and whether Jesus rose from the dead. (Harvest) That is the message Charlie absorbed from him over years of mentorship. That is the message going into Prestonwood tonight.

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Charlie’s final vision was simple. Bring people to Jesus. Make heaven crowded. The campus tour fights for the culture. This tour fights for the souls underneath the culture.

Both matter. Both are happening right now. And this newsletter is covering both.

Our 31% off sale in honor of Charlie’s 31 years ends May 15th. That is three weeks away. If you have been on the free list and have been meaning to upgrade, tonight in Dallas is a good reminder of why this work matters.

Subscribe at 31% off before May 15th.

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He looked past Frank and right into eternity. The least we can do is keep the mission alive down here.