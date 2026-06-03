KARI LAKE: Charlie Was Destined For GREAT Things. He Would Have Made a Great President.

KARI LAKE: I believe Charlie Kirk was destined to be President, and maybe sooner rather than later. He had not only an incredible common-sense ideology and a love for country, but he also had the mechanism and the platform to make it happen. That made him a threat to a lot of people who don't just want to stop President Trump; they want to stop the people who would inherit Trump's movement and move it forward.

In the immediate wake of Charlie Kirk’s murder, a harsh truth has spread through the patriot community that should give each and every globalist a nightmare. “This will only inspire 100 more Charlie Kirks,” said a source who has been close to Kirk.

The young lion the elites attempted to erase was not simply one voice; he was a movement factory that was destined to take the presidency.

Kirk had all of the things that the left fears most. He had fierce and uncompromising common-sense ideology. He had unshakeable love for this country. And he had the tools to convert that love into unstoppable political power. With Turning Point Action, Kirk powered massive Trump rallies and built a ground game that changed the course of elections. He also trained an army of young, patriotic people (and their parents and grandparents) to knock doors, organize, and fight back. He masterfully used social media and created a media outlet that reaches tens of millions of people. This perfect storm made Kirk a direct threat to the disgusting, evil forces that want to dominate our world.

They knew it was coming. They wished they could go back in time and prevent Donald Trump from running in the first place; they knew that Kirk was a young, charismatic, principled leader who was prepared to lead the way to the future and potentially become the next Trump for a new generation. Maybe he would even be the youngest president in U.S. history. So, they let the hate build until one radical decided to pull the trigger and shoot Kirk.

Do you honestly believe that killing someone like Charlie Kirk would eliminate his ideas?

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