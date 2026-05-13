Charlie J Kirk

Charlie J Kirk

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CHARLIE KIRK EXPOSES SHARIA LAW’S DEADLY TRUTH ABOUT WHY IT CAN NEVER BELONG IN AMERICA

Radical Left Calls It “Diversity” Charlie Kirk Says What It Really Is: Direct Assault On Every Freedom That Built The Western Civilization
May 13, 2026
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Freedom of speech, freedom of religion and separation of mosque and state are the three non-negotiables of Sharia Law and they are the fundamental teachings of the system.

In almost all Muslim-majority countries you will be imprisoned or killed if you speak negatively about Muhammad. There is only religious freedom for those who convert from their current religions to Islam; there is no religious freedom to practice a religion other than Islam. Unlike the careful separation of church and state found in Western nations, Islamic doctrine requires believers to reshape the state to enforce Sharia Law. Kirk said bluntly, there is not a single Western nation that became more Islamic and yet somehow became freer, happier or more united.

What Metric Has This Experiment Ever Worked?

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