Today the Tour Reaches Maine. Today the Deal Ends. Both Matter.

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Today is May 15th.

The Make Heaven Crowded Tour comes to Calvary Chapel Greater Portland in Maine tonight. And our 31% off sale in honor of Charlie Kirk’s 31 years ends at midnight.

Portland, Maine is not where most people would expect a TPUSA Faith revival to land. It is New England. It is one of the most politically progressive corners of America. It is exactly the kind of place Charlie Kirk would have gone.

Frank Turek, Charlie’s mentor and theological advisor who was on the platform the day Charlie was shot, has said that evil will not silence the gospel and that this is a true turning point in the nation’s history.

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He has been to campus after campus since September proving that by showing up. Tonight the Make Heaven Crowded Tour proves it by going to Maine.

The tour launched in Los Angeles in January. It has traveled through San Diego, Nashville, Philadelphia, Virginia Beach, and Dallas. Tonight it reaches the coast of Maine with the same message it carried from the beginning. Come expectant. Bring someone who needs hope. The fire of the Holy Spirit is not meant to stay inside the four walls of a church.

Charlie believed that. Frank Turek believes that. Erika Kirk is betting everything on it.

This newsletter has covered every stop on this tour because covering Charlie’s legacy means covering all of it. The campus debates and the revival meetings. The political fights and the faith underneath them. Free subscribers get the updates. Paid subscribers get the full picture of what this movement is becoming and where it goes from here.

Today is the last day at 31% off. After tonight the discount is gone.

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Subscribe before midnight and help us keep covering what Charlie started.

From Los Angeles to Portland, Maine. The mission goes everywhere.

So does Charlie Kirk's message.