She Just Wanted to Go Home. She Went Back to Work Anyway.

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Seven months after watching her husband shot dead on a college campus, Erika Kirk sat down to dinner at the White House Correspondents dinner on April 25th.

Then the shots rang out again.

CNN anchor Sara Sidner captured the moment on camera. Erika Kirk rushing out of the Washington Hilton in tears, being escorted through the chaos, saying five words that said everything.

“I just want to go home.”

She has earned that feeling more than almost any person in American public life right now. She lost her husband to political violence in September. She had to explain to a three year old daughter that daddy was on a work trip with Jesus. She took over Turning Point USA eight days later because Charlie had told the board that is what he wanted. She has spent eight months running a national organization, raising two young children alone, pushing for transparency in her husband’s murder trial, and showing up on stages across America to carry his mission forward.

And then she sat down to dinner in Washington and heard gunfire again.

She took two days with her family. Then she came back.

Recently, she posted on X. She called the attack another traumatic example of the evil in our country and the continued rise in political violence. Then she went further. She called out the journalists in that ballroom who spent years calling Trump a Nazi and Hitler and a threat to democracy and then showed up to have champagne with him at the Correspondents dinner. She called it the ultimate hypocrisy to manufacture the hate and then profit off the results.

She said there have now been three legitimate attempts on Trump’s life. She said no president in American history has faced this many assassination attempts. She said she can speak firsthand to the unbearable toll that must take on the First Lady.

She said enough is enough.

Then she went back to work.

Today Tyler Robinson appears in a Utah courtroom for another hearing in the capital murder case for the man charged with killing her husband. The trial moves toward July. The evidence will be presented publicly because Erika Kirk has fought for transparency at every stage.

She just wants to go home. She keeps showing up anyway.

This newsletter covers her story and the mission she is carrying forward because Charlie Kirk’s legacy deserves to be told honestly and completely.

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