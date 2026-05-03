Jesus Christ is our Lord and Savior

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Charlie Kirk is telling us something very different about the love of Jesus Christ -- the most violent, humiliating act of sacrifice upon a human being, and a reminder we cannot afford to ignore.

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Charlie Kirk has been speaking to crowds recently and delivering the raw truth that cuts through every modern lie: “Jesus Christ is the Savior of the World, Who Died for Your Sins and My Sins as a Suffering Servant in the Most Brutal, Humiliating Way a Human Being Could Die in the Ancient World.” No sugarcoating. No apologies. Just the unadulterated truth of what real love looks like when it costs everything. We do not have an example today of crucifixion. The Romans used crucifixion as the worst possible punishment they could give a person. It was reserved for the worst of the worst - foreigners, rebels, the bottom of the barrel. Roman citizens were exempt from this type of death. Jesus was not. He died the worst possible death for all of our sins.

That’s not religion. That’s Rescue.

Charlie Kirk made us feel the gravity of what he said. He explained that crucifixion was reserved for the bottom of the barrel, then with no hesitation stated that “our Lord willing suffered crucifixion for all of our combined sins and shortcomings.” To accept Him as your Lord and Savior is not an option for self-help - it is the most important decision we will ever make. Period. The elites hate this message because it takes away their power. They want a tame Jesus who agrees with big government, and always agrees to compromise. Charlie gave us the real one: the suffering servant who broke chains by shedding blood on a Roman Cross.

How dare anyone take away that kind of love?

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The left mocks biblical truth and uses their own false saviors (politicians, programs, pronouns) to offer freedom, while enslaving people. Charlie saw straight through this. He reminded us that real freedom starts at the foot of the cross where the innocent Son of God paid the ultimate price so broken people like us could stand up against every form of oppression from earthy powers. This is why the radical left fears voices like his. A generation that knows Calvary will not bow to Washington bureaucrats nor cancel culture mobs.

You are roughly one-quarter into understanding the depth of what Charlie is saying before you realize that this is not just ancient history – it is the only force strong enough to save our crumbling nation. Subscribe now to get access to the entire unfiltered strength of Charlie’s message on Christ’s love and how it empowers us to face the battles that lie ahead.

Charlie did not preach a comforting Gospel; he preached the bloodiest, most beautiful truth that should awaken each of us. Jesus took the death that was meant for the vilest of the wicked because that is precisely what our sin deserved. He did not die for the righteous; he died for rebels. For addicts. For liars. For every self-righteous elitist and every struggling patriot who has fallen short of the mark. And He rose again to show us that love wins — not the weak version the culture sells, but the fierce, and conquering love that overcomes even death itself.

Sarcasm aside, those who celebrate every form of degeneracy suddenly become indignant when someone dares to say that the cross was enough. They want us to be divided. Dependent. Distracted. Charlie Kirk stood against all of it by directing us straight to the only name that shatters every chain. Accepting Jesus as Lord is not some personal hobby. It is the foundation of real manhood. Real family. Real Freedom. What built America, and what will rebuild it if we have the courage to remember.

The love of Jesus does not compromise with evil; it crushes it.

Charlie’s words resound louder today than they ever have before. He told us simply: “Accepting Him as Lord and Savior is the most important thing we can do with our lives.” Not politics. Not protests. Not Policy. Him. First. Always. When you understand that the King of the Universe sacrificed himself on the cross for you personally, every other battle shrinks to insignificance. The border crisis. The indoctrination mills. The elite scams — they all pale in comparison to the fact that the Creator of the Universe loved you enough to die the death of a criminal so you could live as a child of the King.

This is the truth that sets men free. Builds families that last. Raises warriors that will not surrender their nation to godless tyrants. The left can continue to offer their phony compassion. We have the real deal — the love that bled for the guilty and rose for the redeemed. Charlie Kirk brought that fire into hostile rooms and hostile times. He never backed down because he knew the Savior who never backed down first.

We owe it to his legacy and to our children to do the same.

Embracing the love that humbled itself on a Roman Cross, so you may walk in victory, rejecting the weak powerless version of love that the world offers. Let it transform your home, your community, your country. Jesus did not die so we could remain comfortable — He died so we could be a threat to the darkness. Charlie understood that. He lived it. Now it is our turn to carry the Cross, and the courage that goes with it.

The greatest love story ever told is not complete. It has only begun in every heart that dares to believe. Thank you, Charlie, for reminding us. And Thank You, Jesus, for loving us enough to prove it.

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