Charlie J Kirk

Charlie J Kirk

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KIRK: That all white people have a “virus in their brain” is legitimately one of the most racist things I’ve ever heard.

Van Jones Admitted What the Left Really Thinks About White People
May 23, 2026
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VanJones68 Suggesting that all white people have a "virus in their brain" (racism) that can "activate in an instant" wouldn't be the kind of "race mongering / hate mongering" you're accusing charliekirk11 of, right? Go sit down with Charlie. Have an adult conversation and show America how to heal. This divisive insanity has to stop. 🙏🏽

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A “virus in the brain” rant shows that elite Democrats believe that skin color is original sin – and every conservative who points this out will be the #1 public enemy.

Van Jones has let the mask drop in the most unglued manner possible.

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