On September 10, 2025, the world lost a great man in Charlie Kirk.

Kirk was publicly speaking with young people at a Utah college campus when he got viciously gunned down.

While conservatives and other patriots mourned such a loss, bloodthirsty Democrats CELEBRATED.

They told us Kirk “deserved” it. They said his SPEECH justified MURDER. They said we the people shouldn’t care about a young man’s death.

MONSTROUS.

It gets even more disturbing, though.

Many people celebrating political violence of this magnitude are… TEACHERS.

They’re the ones responsible for shaping and overseeing young minds. Yet, they’re okay with murder, so long as the victim is someone they disagree with.

A lot of these teachers have been rightfully reported to the school districts they work for. Though in a chilling turn of events, these districts are largely shrugging their shoulders and refusing to take action.

We Can’t Leave Our Children in These People’s Clutches

If educators can’t respect the right to life and free speech, they’re a danger to minors.

While COUNTLESS teachers were reported for celebrating Kirk’s murder, few face disciplinary action.