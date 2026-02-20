Will Christian men stand up?

Charlie Kirk was a man of action—work mattered.

Charlie Kirk was a man of faith.

Charlie Kirk was assassinated while doing what he did best, working to spread the true, the beautiful, and the good.

In the Christian tradition, truth, beauty, and goodness are known as transcendentals. They are essential to the unfolding of human potential.

When the three transcendental are neglected or abused, humanity sinks into chaos and depravity.

Charlie Kirk worked hard to sow the seeds of these transcendentals into the hearts of young people who—due to cultural norms—have had the concepts of truth, beauty, and good suppressed or distorted.

In a speech that went viral on the internet, Kirk spelled it out.

“The question is, will Christian men commit to what really matters to the divine, to the beautiful, to the good, with courage and with purpose?”

Truth is divine. Courage and purpose require action.