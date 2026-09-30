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One camera move. One zoomed-in number. That’s the whole scam.

Watch the video above, the segment starts around the 29:11 mark.

The clip comes from Charlie Kirk’s account, where he shared it and said Will Cain was 100 percent correct. But it’s Cain himself standing in front of the camera doing something reporters almost never do. He showed his work.

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Cain laid out the actual numbers on interracial crime from 2023. Black-on-white crimes totaled roughly 385,000. White-on-black crimes came in at just under 118,000. Side by side, the gap is enormous and impossible to spin.

So what does the media do with numbers like that?

Cain demonstrated it live, using his own camera operator as the example. The press zooms in. Literally and figuratively. They isolate a single number, strip away every bit of surrounding context, and hand viewers a fragment instead of the full picture. One story gets a hundred articles. The other gets zero.

Why would one number demand a hundred headlines while the other gets total silence?

Cain’s answer cuts straight to the point. The media isn’t chasing facts. It’s chasing narrative, and narrative sells better in all caps than a spreadsheet ever will.

**The Sowell Warning Nobody In Cable News Ever Learned**

This is the exact mechanism Thomas Sowell spent his entire career warning people about.

Sowell used to say that repetition is not a substitute for facts, and that the press routinely builds an entire narrative on assumptions nobody bothers to check against the original numbers. He lived through it directly, most infamously when CBS Morning News implied he personally believed in the genetic inferiority of black Americans, despite Sowell having spent over a decade publicly dismantling that exact theory in print.

The technique is identical decades apart. Selective framing. Convenient omission. A camera, or a headline, pointed exactly where it serves the story instead of where the truth actually lives.

Cain’s crime statistics segment isn’t really about crime data at all when you strip it down. It’s about a media apparatus that has perfected the art of showing you ten percent of a picture and calling it the whole photograph.

Ask yourself how many other statistics get the same treatment every single week.

Sowell built his entire body of work on one simple, radical habit. Go back to the original source. Check the raw numbers yourself before accepting the summary someone else decided to hand you. Cain did exactly that on camera, in real time, and showed viewers precisely how the sleight of hand works.

That’s not commentary. That’s a magic trick getting exposed mid-performance.

The next time a headline gives you one number without the number sitting right next to it, remember what Cain’s camera operator demonstrated. The full picture was always available. Somebody just decided you didn’t need to see it.

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