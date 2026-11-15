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White liberal women celebrated the midterm victories of Muslim and LGBTQ+ candidates. They danced to Arabic music and broke down in tears. One observer called it suicidal arousal rather than empathy.

Charlie Kirk warned that angry indoctrinated college women would be the downfall of the country if left unchecked.

Upgrade your subscription to reject the white savior complex and Islamic indoctrination Charlie Kirk described.

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The midterms delivered the candidates. The reactions matched the warning. Progressive women with a white savior complex treated the wins as personal liberation. Charlie Kirk had already stated the outcome. The same election that elevated those candidates also elevated the demand that the pattern continue. Without the counter the celebration repeats.

How many more times will the tears and the Arabic music be treated as progress?

The post states the observation directly. Liberal women appear attracted to the Muslim candidates. The midterm results kept the same pressure in place. Charlie Kirk’s warning is the one the reactions confirm. Candidates who treat open borders and Sharia-derived ideas as acceptable also treat the celebration as normal. The choice is between the pattern Charlie Kirk named and the one the women displayed.

What changes when the people counting the costs are the ones who still remember Charlie Kirk’s warning?

The scenes are the ones the video shows. The midterm results kept the same pressure in place. A country that continues to accept the celebration will get more of the candidates. Charlie Kirk’s record is the alternative. The discount keeps that alternative available.

Get a full year at 33 percent off and stay with the warning Charlie Kirk already gave.

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