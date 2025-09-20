Charlie J Kirk

Charlie J Kirk

White House Releases Wonderful Tribute to Charlie Kirk

Sep 20, 2025
8
8
Share
Transcript

In loving memory of Charlie Kirk, a fearless patriot & man of unwavering faith who dedicated his life to America.

"It's bigger than you, I want you to remember that... It's bigger than me - you are here to make somebody else's life better, the pursuit of liberty & freedom."❤️

TPUSA just released a 3 minute and 22 second video honoring the great Charlie Kirk.

"A Life of Faith, A Legacy That Endures: Remembering Charlie Kirk."

