A group of extremist protesters chanted loudly and repeatedly for a very specific act of violence to occur. They called for someone to shoot Tommy Robinson, a prominent right-wing activist, in the neck – just as they had previously threatened to do with Charlie Kirk, an American conservative speaker.

These were not idle threats. The chants occurred in real time via social media and on video recorded at the scene, as reported by a source with access to X.

After being established as a major national presence in the college campus world, Turning Point USA was able to generate a large number of Gen Z college students who share its views, which include opposition to socialism and support for free speech.

Therefore, when extremists in another country call for the murder of someone using Charlie Kirk’s name, there is little doubt that the threat will land close to home. Anti-Kirk rhetoric has been present at many of TPUSA’s campus events as well as other America First youth mobilization events.

However, the heckling at some of these events has escalated into more than mere insults. Subscribe to find out how it all went down.