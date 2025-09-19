Charlie J Kirk

Charlie J Kirk

Trump honors Charlie Kirk in the UK

"[Charlie] just wanted to take care of youth."
Sep 19, 2025
Transcript

“Just last week, a great American, Charlie Kirk, was heinously assassinated for speaking his mind.”

“He was a great young man, credible future. Some people said he might be president someday. I told him, I said, Charlie, I think you have a good shot someday of being president.”

“He just wanted to take care of youth.

He loved youth. I've never seen anybody relate to youth like Charlie, and they related to him.”

“I appreciate the many British citizens who have offered their condolences. And again, Charlie was a great person.”

