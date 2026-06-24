As the largest youth conservative network, what happens when you decide to withhold your support from a congressman who continually breaks away from his own party?

Right now, we’re seeing exactly that happen with Turning Point USA. With the help of Erika Kirk, Turning Point USA has decided to not endorse U.S. Congressman Thomas Massie due to increasing pressure from all sides.

Turning Point USA has made some tough decisions since Charlie Kirk was assassinated. As a result, the decision to not endorse Rep. Massie represents a clear distinction in how the organization evaluates relationships and the influences from outside organizations.

The vision for Turning Point and the right as a whole is laid out below for subscribers.