“We are deeply moved by the outpouring of love and support for the Kirk family and for our organization during this incredibly difficult time. We are especially grateful to those who have reached out asking how they can help. Below are ways you can support, donate, and get involved:
To support the Kirk family, visit: givesendgo.com/kirkfamily
To make a contribution to TPUSA to further Charlie Kirk’s legacy, visit: TPUSA.com/donate
To get involved with TPUSA, visit: TPUSA.com/getinvolved
To start a TPUSA chapter at your college or Club America at your high school, visit: TPUSA.com/startachapter
To shop official TPUSA merchandise in support of our mission, visit: TPUSAmerch.com
To shop official merchandise from The Charlie Kirk Show Store, visit: thecharliekirkshowstore.com
BREAKING 🚨 TPUSA just reported that they have received over 32,000 inquiries in 48 hours to start NEW Campus chapters
Currently:
- TPUSA has 900 College Chapters
- TPUSA has 1,200 High School Chapters
THIS IS MASSIVE
TPUSA is growing exponentially.
Don't be afraid to start a new chapter in your area.
The world needs it.
America needs you.
The socialists have failed in their 60-year effort to take over the American Education system and force their nonsense on our children.
Check out the chart below.
Young people are conservative.
Our youth believe in America.
This will be an American century.
