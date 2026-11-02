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The event unites voices who are fed up with the haze of spin created by the media and want to look at what was done versus what was said. Young conservative males need places such as this to sift through what worked and what failed.

The timing of the retreat breaks through the noise generated surrounding previous administrations. The retreat will be centered on practical accomplishments (results) rather than rhetorical statements.

At this particular juncture in history, there exists endless social pressures placed upon Gen Z to be skeptical of each of the successes produced during the Trump era.

The guest speakers at this event include DeVigne, Parsons and Norton; all three of whom provide viewpoints on leadership and accountability which are rarely given a national forum.

What Does the Event Deliver?

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