The video converts the memorial to a demonstration that many youth-based conservative movements are now focused on image over the hard work involved in winning ground on campus.

Caleb Chilcutt recently spoke during an event related to Charlie Kirk’s memory at a time when conservative youth organizations have legitimate concerns regarding relevance and effectiveness on campuses.

Younger viewers were looking for signs of progress but instead got a tribute that recycled previous “endurance” themes while local chapters of these organizations are reporting high levels of turnover and donors are focusing on supporting other organizations.

That’s why the video fell flat; it had no new information regarding the level of participation by members of these organizations nor did it contain any new measures of success (i.e., policies) that would counteract the growing lack of interest among gen z in conservative causes.

Established organizations are losing trust (measured using trust metrics) in areas where they once dominated all forms of outreach and there was absolutely nothing done to bridge that gap.