This kid made a beautiful tribute to Charlie Kirk

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript7357This kid made a beautiful tribute to Charlie KirkOct 01, 20257357ShareTranscriptCharlie J Kirk is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksCharlie J KirkSubscribeRecent PostsBREAKING: BOMB THREAT at TPUSA Event 8 hrs agoI thought I was done crying... And then I saw thisSep 30Never before seen footage of Charlie KirkSep 29Charlie Kirk Explains How We Are a Republic, Not a Democracy Sep 28This Video Will Give You ChillsSep 27Are We in a Spiritual War? Charlie Kirk’s Call to GodSep 26GUTFELD: "You Gotta Believe in Yourself, Because [Charlie] Believed In You" Sep 25