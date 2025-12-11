This is the guy that leftists hated. Unbelievable.

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:0076412This is the guy that leftists hated. Unbelievable.Charlie Kirk was one of the most relaxed, laid-back, nice guys you'd ever meet.Dec 11, 202576412ShareGet 50% off for 1 yearDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksCharlie J KirkSubscribeRecent PostsErika Kirk just took a flamethrower to Candace Owens' ridiculous conspiracy theoriesDec 10Charlie understood the dangers of woke indoctrinationDec 6Charlie Kirk Was Truly America FirstNov 28Erika Kirk says she'll never watch the assass*nation videoNov 23The Radical Left Killed Charlie Kirk to End Free SpeechNov 21HAPPY BIRTHDAY ERIKA KIRKNov 20Charlie Kirk is the LIGHT in the DarknessNov 17