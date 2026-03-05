BUY BOOK

Support this substack by buying on Amazon.

Charlie Kirk’s The College Scam Exposes How Colleges and Universities became giant debt factories and brainwashing camps -- and why avoiding college might be the smartest decision young people can make.

They promised you the dream -- go to college, get a degree, get the good job, and live the American dream. Four years later and a million dollars in debt later, millions of young Americans wake up in their parent’s basement, with a gender studies diploma, crushing debt, and little to no marketable skills.

This scam is real -- and it is killing a generation.

Charlie Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA, and one of the most outspoken advocates for protecting young people from the cultural rot of the university system, gives a detailed account of this scam in The College Scam: How Universities Are Bankrupting and Brainwashing Away the Future of America’s Youth. This is not a mild criticism of the higher education system. This is a full-fledged attack on a system that has evolved from institutions of learning to bloated, tax-payer funded indoctrination mills that saddle young people with six-figure debt, while educating them to hate their country, hate their families, and question basic biological truths.

America First

Kirk is blunt in his reporting of the financial reality facing today’s graduates. Average student loan debt hovers at around $40,000 -- and many graduates are saddled with $100,000 or more. Since 1980, the cost of attending college has increased by 1200%, while wages have remained stagnant. Universities receive billions of dollars per year from federal loan and grant programs, which are used to fund luxury dorms, Diversity Equity Inclusion (DEI) bureaucracies, diversity deans, and woke administrators who are far outnumbered by actual professors on many campuses. As a result, the system has been designed to maximize profits while providing minimal value.

Perhaps even worse than the financial exploitation of these young adults is the ideological attack being waged against them.

LEARN MORE

Kirk details how colleges and universities have become echo chambers for radical left-wing ideologies. While “free speech zones” continue to dwindle in size, “safe space” areas continue to proliferate. Conservative speakers are consistently silenced, and/or disinvited from campus events. Professors are actively promoting Marxist theory, Critical Race Theory, and anti-American ideologies through the required coursework. Idealistic young adults arrive on campus, and leave as cynical, angry, and believe that the country that provided them with everything is beyond redemption.

Kirk shares personal stories -- the engineering major who is drowning in debt because he had to take “social justice” electives; the young woman who majored in feminist studies, but cannot find employment that pays enough to cover her massive debt; the parents who mortgaged their home, only to watch their children graduate with their pronouns listed in their social media profile, and zero job prospects.

Kirk identifies the worst offending institutions as the elite universities -- the Ivy League, and the elite liberal arts colleges. These institutions charge $80,000 per year to teach young adults that capitalism is oppressive, America is racist, and gender is a spectrum. Meanwhile, trade schools, apprenticeships, and real world experiences are relegated to second class status.

Kirk turns the script on its head -- skipping college is not a failure, it is strategic thinking. Acquire a trade. Create a business. Enter the military. Get a job, learn a skill, gain some real world wisdom. These options often lead to six figure incomes much quicker, with zero debt, and real world experience that the ivory tower cannot provide.

He provides examples of successful individuals who have created businesses without setting foot in a classroom, plumbers and electricians earning six figure incomes, young adults who avoid the debt trap, and create wealth quickly. The data supports his position -- many high paying jobs do not require degrees, and the ROI for many liberal arts degrees is often negative.

To show how the same corrupt system continues to promote college as the only viable option for young adults while hiding the truth regarding alternative options, become a paid subscriber for each uncensored report that exposes the elite’s war on self-made success.

Become Self-Made

The book is not anti-education -- it is anti-scam. Kirk is calling for reform -- defund the bloated bureaucratic structures that are driving the costs of attendance through the roof, end the federal loan guarantees that are enabling the inflationary spiral of tuition prices, restore free speech and viewpoint diversity, and direct funding towards actual learning rather than ideological conformity.

Parents and students need to wake-up. Do not write a blank check. Do not buy into the prestige game. Do not allow colleges and universities to bankrupt your family and brain wash your children.

The College Scam is the red pill that every high school senior and their parents should read. Charlie Kirk does not simply identify the problem -- he offers a solution: think critically, choose wisely, and build your future on solid ground rather than borrowed money and borrowed ideology.

The American Dream is not dead -- it has simply been hijacked by those who profit off your failures.

Get the book. Read the evidence. Reject the lie.

That is where the true education begins -- recognizing the scam for what it is and leaving before it consumes you.

Your future -- and your wallet -- will thank you.

Stop supporting the college scam!

BUY BOOK