Imagine walking onto a college campus with controversy in the air. A student speaks up during a Turning Point USA (TPUSA) event, armed with an old cliché that unborn babies are simply “just a bunch of cells”.

In minutes, the entire argument falls apart like a cheap sweater being torn apart by the seams. As posted on X by TPUSA, this exchange perfectly encapsulates all that is wrong with the Indoctrination taking place on campus and all that is right with young conservatives fighting back.

With raw debate as its foundation, TPUSA’s campus events, led by Kirk and his crew, bring out sacred cows, particularly when it comes to issues like abortion. The pro-choice activist pulls out their “cells” card, something you would find in every dorm room debate or women’s studies class.

But TPUSA won’t let it go. Questions start pouring in: what makes a “cell”, and when does it become human?

When science gets involved, the evidence starts to stack up: ultrasound images and developmental timetables take down the euphemisms, One brick at a time.

When the student thinks they have finally cornered the moral high ground...

That’s when Kirk’s words become important. What would Kirk say about the insinuation that a baby is a clump of cells?

The answer is below for subscribers.