They were silent while the Charlie Kirk show aired live broadcasts. Their outrage is not based upon the content; it is rooted in their desire for control.

As more audiences reject the scripted networks for their live exchanges and raw discussions, the control of the establishment is slipping.

Fear of losing Control

Most left-leaning outlets are treating their monopoly on the narrative as if it is a divine right. When an independent voice decides to bypass the editorial board and talk directly to the audience, they become outraged.

This panic says much more than they intended. It says how fragile the alternative (their) view of reality is when people begin to hear unfiltered questions regarding wasteful government spending, excessive cultural intrusion, and policy failures which do not meet the expectations outlined in the press releases.