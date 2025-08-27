The Emergent Enemy in the West is Woke Marxism Combined with Islamism

The emergent enemy in the West is wokism/Marxism combining with Islamism to destroy the American way of life. What is that? It's getting married, buying a home, having kids, allowing them to ride their bike until the sun goes down. It's sending them to a good school where they're not indoctrinated with LGBTQ garbage. It's also not having them hear the Muslim call to prayer 5 times a day. The American way of life necessarily emanates from a majority Christian culture.