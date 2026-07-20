The Disturbing Inaction at Charlie Kirk’s Assassination Site
The fact that TPUSA’s members did nothing while Charlie Kirk was being murdered in cold blood
The truth about Kirk’s murder has sparked anger throughout the conservative community. Candance Owens has posted some actual 911 records that show there were no calls made immediately after the murder from anyone who witnessed it, which raises very legitimate questions about what their priority was at that time.
Isn’t a lack of loyalty demonstrated when you are one of the people closest to the action and you remain silent when someone needs your help?