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Eight months after Tyler Robinson allegedly shot Charlie Kirk on a college campus in front of thousands of witnesses, his defense team is still trying to seal the evidence from the public.

They want parts of the July preliminary hearing closed. They want evidence sealed. They want media restricted. They have argued at every stage that public access to a public assassination trial would bias potential jurors.

The judge has repeatedly pushed back. He ruled that cameras stay in the courtroom. He ruled that transparency is foundational to the judicial system. He rejected attempts to hide transcripts from closed door hearings.

On June 1st he rules again on whether prosecutors should be held in contempt for speaking to media about evidence and whether to restrict public access to the July hearing.

Erika Kirk filed for a speedy trial in January. She has pushed for full transparency at every stage while the defense has pushed for the opposite at every stage.

The July 6th to 10th preliminary hearing is now the most significant moment in the case so far. Prosecutors plan to introduce forensic analysis, surveillance video, autopsy findings, and Robinson’s alleged confession texts to his former lover who is cooperating with investigators.

Robinson faces the death penalty.

Charlie Kirk spent his career believing that truth told in public was the most powerful force in a free society. Erika is making sure his assassination is tried the same way. In the open. On the record. With cameras rolling.

This newsletter covers every step of this case through to the end.

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