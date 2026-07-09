There has been a recent video circulating on the platform X showing Charlie kirk. As you see in that video, he is challenging the ideological control of universities by college students through the use of Turning Point USA.

This makes that video more important than ever before. Since he cannot speak anymore, there is an immediate threat to the machine (Turning Point USA) he created to confront and challenge left-wing ideologies dominating college campuses.

What does the future hold for the upcoming generations of college students if the most successful counter to campus indoctrination ceases to exist overnight?