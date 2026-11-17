The reason why there is such a difference is due to one side viewing “humor” as “violence,” while the other side views “real violence” that harms the opposing side as acceptable.

One X post did this well (in the sense that it clearly illustrated the absurdity) by aligning responses publicly made to each set of jokes.

One set of jokes gets corporate apologies, campus demonstrations etc., the other set gets shrugged off or celebrated (when the person attacked is a well known conservative voice).

The X-post then directs the reader to “vote accordingly.” This directive works so well because it illustrates a pattern that appears repeatedly on campuses and in the media.

Selectively applied standards regarding Speech

Shane Gillis has established his career based upon pushing boundaries that colleges say they support. He causes ire because he refuses to honor the pieties of liberal progressives.

At the same time, those same voices that police comedy remain silent or switch to justifications for violence and threats when those threats and acts of violence occur during a Turning Point USA event or against Charlie Kirk.

The hypocrisy here isn’t about protecting someone’s feelings. It is about protecting their control over the narrative.

Campuses further exacerbate this dichotomy. Campus speakers who identify as conservative are being dis-invited; their speeches are interrupted and sometimes physically intimidated. On the other hand, comedians who are associated with the ‘approved’ side are either protected or given second chances.

As a result, there exists a generation that has been conditioned.

What are they trained to see?