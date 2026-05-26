If the freedoms we’ve all taken for granted begin to disappear right before our young people’s eyes, how would they react?

That was the rhetorical question posed by Representative Eli Crane as he spoke to a group at a Turning Point USA event. Representative Crane expressed great appreciation for the freedoms he had grown up with in America.

Free speech, free exercise of religion, and the ability to pursue One’s dream without the heavy hand of government. Crane made a pivot in his remarks that should catch everyone’s eye.

These privileges face unprecedented attack.

Representative Crane minced no words about what was happening according to the TUPSA post on X. He encouraged the next generation of Gen Z conservatives who filled the rooms at events to stand up and defend those freedoms.

Think about it: a Navy seal turned congressman today calling upon young Republicans to take up arms for the cause. That isn’t just an academic lecture; it’s a battle cry from the front lines of the culture war.

So why does this need to happen now? The answer is below for subscribers.