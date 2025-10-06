Rare Footage of Charlie Kirk at 23

People are only beginning to realize the amazing influence that Charlie Kirk had on America's youth.
Despite the horrific tragedy of his death, his influence will only grow over time.
TPUSA is expanding exponentially.
Erika Kirk and her partners will assure that Charlie's legacy continues on.
Charlie J Kirk is a reader-supported publication. To receive new …
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Charlie J Kirk to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.