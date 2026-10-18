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Watch the video above, starting at the 0:20 mark, where a clip calls for a “thorough purging” and a “de-Magafication.” Then ask yourself which approach to politics shows more confidence in its own ideas.

The remarks go well beyond ordinary disagreement. They describe the goal as clearing out an entire political movement and the people who follow it, and they compare the effort to the de-Nazification of Germany after World War II. Whoever is speaking, the language is worth sitting with. This is not about winning an argument. It is about removing the other side from public life.

Now picture the opposite approach.

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Charlie Kirk built his public life on a different idea. He set up a table on a college campus, invited students to disagree with him, and let anyone who wanted to step up to the microphone and make their case. The format was simple and a little bold: prove me wrong. Whether you loved his positions or hated them, you could watch the exchange, hear both sides, and decide for yourself. His life was cut short while he was doing exactly that, speaking with students on a campus.

Think about how different that is from a purge.

A purge says the argument is over and the people on the other side are the problem. A debate says the argument is the whole point and the audience is the judge. One treats voters as something to be cleaned up. The other treats them as adults who can handle the evidence.

Which one sounds like it comes from people who believe their own side can win?

The video itself shows what the better path looks like. Around 0:54, a speaker complains about people who seem immune to facts, as if they took anti-fact shots every year and the facts just didn’t work. The remedy for that is not a purge. It is more facts, said out loud, in front of everyone.

Then look at the next several minutes. Around 1:16, claims about income inequality are put on the table. By 2:22, someone is picking them apart point by point, explaining why household income can mislead and why per capita income tells a clearer story. Nobody is banned from the room. Nobody is silenced. The numbers are simply laid out, challenged, and answered.

That is a free society doing what it is supposed to do.

Every time politics slides toward removing opponents instead of answering them, something important is lost. People stop talking. They stop asking questions. They start nodding along and keeping their real views to themselves, and a country where half the population feels it cannot speak is not stable, however quiet it looks.

What does it say about an idea if it can only survive when the other side is not allowed to respond?

Young Americans especially deserve better than that. They are being handed a political culture that rewards shouting people down, and they deserve to see the alternative: a patient, public argument where the best case wins.

That is the spirit we bring to Charlie Kirk Substack every week. We look at what is being said, who is saying it, and whether the argument holds up, so you can think for yourself and speak up with confidence.

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Watch the video above, starting at 0:20, then subscribe today.

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