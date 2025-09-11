Charlie J Kirk

Charlie J Kirk

President Donald Trump Shares a Beautiful Message Celebrating the Life of Charlie Kirk

Charlie was a patriot who loved America
Sep 11, 2025
If the leftists no longer allow open debate, then what happens next?

Americans of all political leanings should celebrate the life of Charlie Kirk.

We certainly won't agree on all issues, Charlie “built his platform making a good faith effort to model civil political discourse and debate in the public square."

Charlie was a great Christian, a great American, A great family man, and someone that should be remembered and loved.

Everyone should respect and celebrate our First Amendment rights.

We must not demonize those who simply disagree with us.

We must not forget those who came before us.

Those who ran into the fire knowing the potential consequences of speaking the truth…

Today let us remember those who did what was was right and love the ones we lost.

On September 11th, let us remember those who died standing up for American values.

