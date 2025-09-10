Please Pray for Charlie Kirk

Charlie's status is currently unknown as the family continues to be notified first.

“A single shot was fired on campus toward a visiting speaker. Police are investigating now, suspect in custody,” an alert from UVU said.

This comes immediately after CNN host Van Jones was disparaging Charlie Kirk on the Communist News Network.

Leftists need to calm down with the vitriolic talk about conservatives and libertarians.

It's creating major problems throughout the West.

From the United States to Europe, leftists are executing people over minor political disagreements.

It's time for people to come together.

Please leave your thoughts and prayers in the comments.

Give your well wishes and prayers to Charlie and his family.