The radical left loves to blather on about tolerance and empathy.

But when Charlie Kirk was viciously gunned down in broad daylight, all these platitudes went out the window.

Democrats didn’t express sympathies or wish his family well.

Instead? They CHEERED. They said Kirk deserved what he got. They made memes and spread them across social media like vultures.

We can never forget.

But as time goes on, leftists will try to rewrite history.

They’ll inevitably downplay how they reacted and what they said about an American hero.

Democrats Have Always Been Vicious and Bloodthirsty

Charlie Kirk was only 31 when he passed.

A young man in the prime of his life. A husband, father, and pioneer. Yet, the left still couldn’t muster up a shred of decency.

But this is part of a larger pattern.

During the 2024 White House race, an unhinged lunatic took a shot at President Trump, grazing his ear with the bullet.