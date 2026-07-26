America’s cultural base is being changed so fast there is limited time for organizations to hesitate. In Illinois, Dr. Erwin Lutzer spoke at the Turning Point USA Education Summit in which he specifically addressed the decline of basic values and was speaking under the umbrella of the late Charlie Kirk’s organization.

He emphasized the urgent nature of the situation with respect to the rate at which educational institutions, churches and general public discourse are giving way to ideologies that put the emphasis on ideals rather than reality.

What’s Lutzer’s idea for a better America? It’s spelled out below for subscribers.