Charlie Kirk’s college quad debates are now empty silhouettes of what real student engagement looked like before the institutions opted to reinforce their own authority.

It was Kirk’s way of using college campuses as battlefields worth fighting for instead of abandoned territory. Those tables brought students together to discuss politics, free speech and other cultural issues which the administration wanted to keep hidden.

Rather than relying on paid consultants and scripted talking points, Kirk believed that engaging with students through unscripted conversations would be enough to win them over.

What does it say about American Higher Education when a simple debate requires someone outside of academia to establish the forum?