Kennedy draws a connection between violent ideation and psychiatric prescription drugs

Charlie Kirk understood the increasing danger of leftist violence.

Most importantly, he was willing start a national conversation about these controversial issues.

He is a man worth celebrating.

BOOM! Sec. Kennedy draws a direct connection between violent and homicidal ideation and psychiatric prescription drugs:

"One of the culprits we need to examine is whether the fact that we are the most over-medicated nation in the world, and a lot of those are psychiatric drugs that have black box warnings on them, that warn of suicidal and homicidal ideation.

So we are doing those studies right now for the first time. We will have an answer."

God bless Sec. Kennedy for finally doing real science on how we've treated an entire generation of kids like pharmaceutical guinea pigs.