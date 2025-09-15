JD Vance Will Honor Charlie Kirk’s Legacy By Being the Best Husband and Father He Can

JD Vance believes Charlie Kirk’s legacy transcends politics:

"A lot of people from the Turning Points family, a lot of people from Charlie’s family. And she said to me that Charlie never raised his voice, that he never cussed at her, that he was never cross or mean-spirited to her. And look, I’m a husband, I’m proud of being a husband, I think that on the great balance of things, that I’m a pretty good husband, but I can never say that I was never unpleasant with my wife. I can never say that I’ve never raised my voice to my wife. Like most husbands, even the good ones, we're sometimes imperfect. And I took from that moment that I needed to be a better husband, and I needed to be a better father, because of all these moments that I shared just in the last few days—the books that I’ve read to my kids, going up to their bedroom and kissing them and hugging them before bed—I just realized that all of these moments that I get to have, Charlie is not able to have them anymore. And Charlie’s kids and his beautiful wife are not able to have them anymore. And maybe the best way that I can contribute and the best way that I can honor my dear friend is to be the best husband that I can be, to be the kind of husband to my wife that he was to his.

You know, he talked all the time about the most important thing you could do is not vote for a particular candidate. It was to become—if you are a young man—a husband and a father. He talked about the joy that came from fatherhood, the joy that came from raising a family and being part of their growth and their development and all the incredible things that happen when you get to be a husband and father. And that is the way that I’m going to honor my friend, is to be the very best at that most important job that I can be. But that’s not the only way that I’m going to honor Charlie, and there’s gonna be a lot of discussion over the next two hours of this radio program about what exactly that looks like. It’s important, and Erika asked me this, to make sure that his movement, the movement that Charlie started, has to keep going."