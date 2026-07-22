JD Vance sat down with Joe Rogan on July 15 for a nearly three hour conversation about socialism, housing, and the future of the Republican Party, and even there, discussing what drives young Americans toward the left, Vance reached for Charlie Kirk’s own words to make the case.

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Describing why young people without a real path to ownership drift toward socialism, Vance told Rogan he was echoing an argument Kirk himself had made repeatedly. “If you don’t give them ownership, if you don’t give them a sense of the American dream and of possibility in the future, they’re gonna become socialists,” Vance said, crediting the framing directly to Kirk rather than claiming it as his own insight.

Why does the Vice President of the United States keep reaching for a friend’s words, nearly a year after that friend was murdered, instead of simply making the argument in his own voice?

The Answer Traces Back to a Debt Vance Says He’ll Never Stop Repaying

Vance’s habit of invoking Kirk didn’t start on a podcast this month. It began within days of Kirk’s assassination, when Vance stepped in to guest-host The Charlie Kirk Show itself, livestreaming from his office just days after the shooting. He told the audience plainly that the last several days had been hard, not just for him but for Kirk’s widow Erika, their children, and everyone who had worked alongside him.

Vance didn’t hold back describing exactly how much he owed Kirk personally. “Every single person in this building, we owe something to Charlie,” Vance said, calling him a joyful warrior who devoted himself tirelessly to the country he loved. He went further, describing Kirk as the smartest political operative he’d ever met, someone who could take conservative arguments into openly hostile rooms and inspire young people to find the courage to do the same.

Here’s the sharp detail worth sitting with. Vance didn’t credit Kirk merely with helping win an election. He said directly that Kirk’s organizing and staffing work helped build the administration itself, telling audiences that Kirk didn’t just help them win in 2024, he helped staff the entire government that followed.

The Memorial Speech That Still Gets Quoted Today

Vance’s tribute reached its most personal register at Kirk’s memorial service, where he tried to imagine what Kirk himself would have told the country to do in the aftermath of his own murder. Vance said Kirk would have pushed everyone to focus on the good rather than the hatred, reminding people that for every voice celebrating his death, there were a thousand more mourning him and committed to carrying his work forward.

Vance didn’t stop at generic comfort either. He described, in detail, what he believed Kirk would have wanted from his friends and allies: to pray, including for their enemies, to put on what Vance called the full armor of God, and to get back to work telling the truth every single day. That’s not a vague eulogy. It’s Vance translating a friend’s specific worldview into marching orders for the people left to carry it forward.

Isn’t it remarkable that nearly a year later, Vance is still reaching for that same framework, using it to explain economic policy on one of the most-watched podcasts in the country?

A Legacy Vance Keeps Folding Into Policy, Not Just Memory

What separates Vance’s continued references to Kirk from a typical political tribute is how functional they’ve remained. He isn’t only mourning Kirk in retrospective interviews or anniversary posts. He’s actively using Kirk’s specific arguments, on ownership, on the American dream, on what actually drives young people toward radical politics, as working material for the administration’s real policy arguments in 2026.

That’s evident in how naturally Kirk’s name surfaced in the middle of a conversation about housing costs and socialism’s appeal, a topic with no obvious connection to grief or memorial services. Vance didn’t pause to explain why he was quoting Kirk. He simply did it, the way someone cites a trusted colleague whose judgment they still rely on daily.

Vance closed his very first tribute to Kirk with a promise that seems to have shaped nearly everything he’s said about his friend since. “You ran a good race, my friend,” Vance wrote. “We’ve got it from here.” Nearly a year later, Vance is still finding new ways to make good on that promise, not by simply remembering Charlie Kirk, but by continuing to argue his case.