Charlie J Kirk

Charlie J Kirk

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LazaroT223's avatar
LazaroT223
18h

RIP Charlie.

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Sharon Story's avatar
Sharon Story
19h

I appreciate VP Vance’s words of praise for Charlie, but until the government is honest about the microphone explosion killing our beloved Charlie, there’s still an emptiness of Truth.

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