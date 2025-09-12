JD Vance and Usha Welcome Charlie Home

JD Vance and Charlie Kirk were close friends.

The Vice President and his wife Usha are completely devastated by the events that led to Charlie's death.

Their families were quite close, which is just heartbreaking for the children.

Many people are trying to help out the Kirk family with their thoughts, prayers, and actions during these impossible times.

Seeing pictures of Erika are particularly heartbreaking.

The shooter was finally apprehended but nothing can really make up for the loss of a great person like Charlie Kirk.

Please pray for Erika and her children.

JD Vance helped carry his close friend’s casket.

Charlie and his family were flown in on Air Force 2.

America will never be the same after this.

They were an amazing couple, loved Jesus Christ, and made amazing parents.

Charlie will be missed.