Islam is the Sword the Left Will Use to Destroy the West

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Charlie Kirk warned that Marxism and Islamism were joining forces against the American way of life.

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That way of life is simple. Get married. Buy a home. Have kids. Let them ride bikes until the sun goes down. Send them to a good school in a low-crime neighborhood. Keep the transgender agenda out of classrooms. Keep the call to prayer from ringing five times a day.

This is Christendom. It came from Christian sacrifice, Christian toil, and the scriptures. It does not matter if you are Hispanic, Asian, black, or white. If Jesus Christ is your Lord and Savior, these two forces have aligned against you.

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Charlie’s final public statement on the subject was direct: “Islam is the sword the left is using to slit the throat of America.”

He named the alliance. He refused to soften it. Days later he was gone. The warning remains.

The church is supposed to stand. Not later. Now.

This Substack tracks the quotes, the campus clips, the policy fights, and the cultural shifts Charlie spent years documenting. We do it without the filters and without the apology.

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The American way of life is worth defending. Charlie said so. The pattern keeps confirming it.

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