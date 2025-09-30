I thought I was done crying... And then I saw this

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:009157I thought I was done crying... And then I saw thisThoughts and prayers for Erika Kirk and her children Sep 30, 20259157ShareCharlie J Kirk is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksCharlie J KirkSubscribeRecent PostsNever before seen footage of Charlie KirkSep 29Charlie Kirk Explains How We Are a Republic, Not a Democracy Sep 28This Video Will Give You ChillsSep 27Are We in a Spiritual War? Charlie Kirk’s Call to GodSep 26GUTFELD: "You Gotta Believe in Yourself, Because [Charlie] Believed In You" Sep 25Leftists Assass1nate More People at ICE Facility Sep 24Tulsi Gabbard: “By trying to silence Charlie, his voice is now louder than ever!”Sep 23