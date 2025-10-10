Charlie J Kirk

Charlie J Kirk

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
48
14

Here's Over 5 Minutes Demonstrating the Visceral Hatred Coming From the Left

No wonder so many assassinations have been happening. This is disgusting.
Oct 10, 2025
48
14
Share
Transcript

Get 32% off for 1 year

One month ago today.

Still doesn’t feel real.

You will be missed, Charlie Kirk.

JAMES WOODS: Here is the path to Charlie Kirk’s assassination. They all have blood on their hands.

Here is another 2-minute video Showing the vitriol coming from the left.

Charlie Kirk’s assassin wrote on the bullet casing: Hey Fascist! Catch!

Here are two minutes of Democrat politicians calling Republicans fascists and encouraging violence:

Thanks for reading Charlie J Kirk! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 America First News
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture