WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE

Some people reveal their character in a single unguarded moment. For Hasan Piker, that moment came set to music.

Paid subscribers get access to the full archive and early releases.

Clips have been circulating of the Twitch streamer dancing on stream to “We Are Charlie Kirk,” a tribute song written in the wake of Kirk’s assassination at Utah Valley University last September. Critics online, including commentator Drew Pavlou, interpreted the moment as something far darker than casual mockery, framing it as celebration over the murder of a man shot in the neck in front of his own children at a campus event.

Why does a moment this small say so much?

Because it isn’t an isolated incident. It’s a pattern with Piker, and this is a man whose entire online career has been built on testing exactly how far he can push sympathy for people most Americans would call enemies of the country.

Start with the dog. Piker’s pet Kaya yelped on stream last October after he reached for something off camera, and viewers who’d watched closely noticed a green blinking light on her collar, the kind associated with shock training devices. Piker denied it, claiming the collar only vibrates and that Kaya had simply caught her paw on the edge of her bed. Maybe that’s true. What’s not in dispute is that even PETA felt the need to weigh in, warning that devices like the one under scrutiny put dogs at risk of burns, chronic anxiety, and lasting psychological harm. When an animal welfare organization has to publicly hope a streamer is telling the truth, that streamer has already lost the benefit of the doubt.

Then there’s the far more serious pattern, the one that should worry anyone who thinks Piker is simply a spicy political commentator. A Fox News Digital investigation documented Piker broadcasting actual propaganda footage produced by Houthi terrorists, the same U.S. designated terrorist organization responsible for attacking commercial ships and kidnapping civilian sailors in the Red Sea. Piker didn’t just show the footage. He interviewed a Houthi sympathizer on stream, jokingly nicknaming him after a movie star, and later compared the Houthis to Anne Frank during a heated debate, arguing that history simply hadn’t caught up yet to recognizing them as freedom fighters.

Isn’t that exactly the kind of rhetoric that should have ended a career, not built one?

Piker has openly said he doesn’t have an issue with Hezbollah, calling the U.S. designated terrorist organization a resistance group that’s been pretty successful against Israel. He’s questioned whether the mass rapes committed during the October 7th attacks even happened, telling his audience it doesn’t change the dynamic for him regardless. This isn’t fringe commentary buried in some obscure corner of the internet. Piker’s channel ranks among the most subscribed on all of Twitch, reaching millions of young viewers, many of them well under voting age on a platform where the minimum sign up age is thirteen.

That’s the audience absorbing this worldview daily. Kids and teenagers, watching one of the platform’s biggest stars treat terrorist sympathizers as guests worth platforming and treat a grieving nation’s tribute song as something to dance to.

Charlie Kirk spent his entire public life doing the opposite of what Piker represents. He showed up to college campuses specifically to debate people who disagreed with him, face to face, in the open, without ever needing a shock collar controversy or a terrorist propaganda segment to draw a crowd. He built Turning Point USA into the largest conservative youth organization in the country by making an argument, not by testing how far he could push sympathy for people who kidnap civilian sailors.

He was answering a question about mass shootings, in the middle of an open debate he volunteered to have, when a sniper’s bullet ended his life in front of his own wife and children.

Piker dancing to a song written in Kirk’s memory isn’t just poor taste. It’s consistent with a track record that includes downplaying terrorism, minimizing sexual violence against Israeli women, and platforming people the United States government has formally labeled threats to national security.

Some people get canceled for a single bad joke.

Piker has built an entire brand on testing exactly how much an audience will forgive, and so far, millions of viewers keep tuning back in.

It's time for this nonsense to end.