Charlie J Kirk

Charlie J Kirk

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
11
12

GUTFELD: "You Gotta Believe in Yourself, Because [Charlie] Believed In You"

Sep 25, 2025
11
12
Share
Transcript

Greg Gutfeld sends powerful message following the assassination of Charlie Kirk:

“What is ironic—fittingly I guess—is that this is a turning point. If you believe in Charlie, you gotta believe in yourself, because he believed in you.”

"This isn't over—this is the beginning. Charlies's power just got released in all of us."

"He's going to be bigger now than he ever was on this chaotic planet." [SOURCE: FOX NEWS]

Thanks for reading Charlie J Kirk! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 America First News
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture