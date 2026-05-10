The tour featured Vivek Ramaswamy, an entrepreneur turned political powerhouse, Savannah Chrisley and Lawrence Jones (from fox news). The event was promoted on X by Turning Point USA.

It was not an oddball fringe type of group; it was a total takeover of a major public university with a huge population of students who have been conditioned to follow the left’s ideologies.

So what does a crowd such as this tell you about the so called unstoppable progressive tide on college campuses?

Ohio state has more than 60,000 students. That makes it fertile ground for the left’s cultural domination. Many students attend classes where they have to participate in mandatory diversity training.

There are designated “safe spaces” for each and every complaint. Most importantly, many of the professors at Ohio State teach their students that conservative values are nothing less than hate crimes. However, there were hundreds of young Americans standing outside of Ohio stadium waving flags, wearing patriotic t-shirts and holding signs, waiting to be entertained by Vivek Ramaswamy and his America First message.

They had also waited hours to listen to an unfiltered message from the turning point usa team.

That’s right folks, Turning Point USA is behind this firestorm that is spreading rapidly across the country. Their this is the turning point tour is cutting its way through the liberal haze like a hot knife through butter.

However, why now? And which dramatic moment from the stage is currently making its way through social media?

The answers are below for subscribers.