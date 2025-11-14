Gavin Newsom is Two-Faced

There are plenty of people on the Left who said they were friends of Charlie Kirk only to turn their backs on him when it really counted. Gavin Newsom is one of them. Kirk had some very pointed words about Newsom. Kirk said the California Governor was the “fakest person he ever met.” Kirk also said Newsom is “also incredibly dangerous.” Why did Kirk have these opinions of Gavin Newsom?

Newsom Demolishes Free Speech in California

Kirk might have been warning us about Newsom’s real motivations. What’s highly alarming is that on the exact same day that Kirk was assassinated, Gavin Newsom and California Democrats rammed an internet censorship bill through (SB 771) that says:



If you post something on social media anywhere online that the State of California deems to be hateful, there’s a civil penalty for that “reckless violation” of up to $500,000.

For an intentional, knowing, or willful violation, a civil penalty of up to $1 million.

Under Gavin Newsom, California is turning into the UK before our very eyes, and our Constitutional rights are being stripped bare.

Apparently, Newsom’s fakeness was apparent to Kirk before he committed this treason against Americans. Gavin Newsom told Charlie Kirk that his son was so excited that Kirk would be on his podcast that he refused to attend school. But when being interviewed on the mainstream news, he said he didn’t like Kirk at all.

But there were other indications. . .

In a one-on-one interview with Newsom, Kirk gave the governor advice. “Get some better ideas.” Kirk was even kind enough to go on Newsom’s own podcast to debate him – you know, civil, public discourse. The kind of free speech we used to be proud of in this country.

Here’s why the Democrats and Newsom may have wanted to silence him completely.