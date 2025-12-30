From WOKE to Proud Conservative

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00366From WOKE to Proud ConservativeDec 30, 2025366ShareDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksCharlie J KirkSubscribeRecent PostsChristianity is Making a ComebackDec 25This kid really needs JesusDec 23Charlie Kirk respects Ted Cruz's biblical belief in protecting IsraelDec 20Change yourself before changing the worldDec 17CHARLIE KIRK: You are obligated by GOD to fight for your nationDec 16This is the guy that leftists hated. Unbelievable.Dec 11Erika Kirk just took a flamethrower to Candace Owens' ridiculous conspiracy theoriesDec 10