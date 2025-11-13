Charlie J Kirk

Charlie J Kirk

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

“F*ck your dead homie”

"... a group of anti-TPUSA protesters are mocking Charlie Kirk’s death"
Nov 13, 2025

Help support this Charlie Kirk substack by becoming a paid subscriber today.

We must stand up against the vitriol that Christians around the world suffer everyday.

Get 32% off for 1 year

“F*ck your dead homie” a group of anti-TPUSA protesters are mocking Charlie Kirk’s death in front of attendees who are waiting in line to get into tonight’s event at UC Berkeley.

They are calling attendees Nazis, fascists and antisemites while mocking Charlie Kirk’s death

Charlie J Kirk is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 America First News
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture